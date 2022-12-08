Michigan gets commitment from 2024 four-star tight end

Michigan has its fourth commitment to the 2024 class.

Hogan Hansen, a four-star tight end from Bellevue (Wash.) High announced his commitment on Thursday via social media. He is rated the No. 15 player nationally at his position by 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Hansen had offers from Tennessee, Florida and Washington, among others. He is the third four-star player in the class.