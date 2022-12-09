UM's Corum, Oluwatimi headline list of local players named to All-American teams

Michigan running back Blake Corum and center Olu Oluwatimi have been named first team Walter Camp All-Americans, and kicker Jake Moody is second team.

Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer was named first-team, and Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Jose Ramirez made second team. Penn State's Kalen King of Detroit (Cass Tech) also is on the second team.

The teams were announced Thursday. Early, Oluwatimi, the graduate transfer from Virginia, won the Outland as the nation’s top interior lineman and Rimington as the top center.

Corum, who is recovering from knee surgery he underwent last week, is the Wolverines’ leading rusher and finished the regular season with 247 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, 19 total. He averaged 121.9 yards a game.

The junior’s season was cut short in the 11th game of the season late in the first half against Illinois when he appeared to injure the left knee. He returned in the second half for one carry before leaving the game. The follow week at Ohio State in the final regular-season game, Corum had two carries before leaving the game. He announced last Saturday, the day of Michigan’s Big Ten championship game, that he had successful surgery.

He is a big part of the reason why Michigan is 13-0 and the No. 2 seed in the four-team College Football Playoff. Michigan will play TCU in a national semifinal on Dec. 31.

Oluwatimi joined the Wolverines in the offseason after transferring from Virginia. He has started all 13 games and anchored the offensive line.

Moody, last year’s Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker, was named the Big Ten’s Kicker of the Year for a second straight year. Moody was 26-of-32 on field goals this season, including 10-of-10 from 30-39 yards, and he made all 58 extra points. He also handles kickoffs. Moody was a finalist again for the Groza, which was awarded Thursday night to N.C. State kicker Christopher Dunn.

