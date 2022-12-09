Wolverines pass first Big Ten test, down Golden Gophers, 90-75

Minneapolis – There’s no rest for the weary.

After traveling to London and back, Michigan racked up more airline miles and hit the road again for its Big Ten opener against Minnesota.

The Wolverines passed their first true road test and first hurdle without starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn with relative ease by jumping all over the Golden Gophers and cruising to a 90-75 win at Williams Arena to kick off conference play.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson led the way with 19 points and freshman guard Dug McDaniel had 15 points and seven assists in his first start for Michigan (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten), which built a 24-point lead roughly 12 minutes into the contest and never looked back as it snapped a two-game skid.

Ta’Lon Cooper scored 16, Dawson Garcia 13, and Jamison Battle, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne added 11 apiece for Minnesota (4-5, 0-2), which never led and trailed by at least 14 points the entire second half.

In Michigan’s first game without Llewellyn, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury, the offense flowed through Dickinson and he got things rolling early. The big man scored the Wolverines’ first seven points, including a 3-pointer from the wing, and had a touch pass to sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin (15 points) in the corner for a deep ball.

The outside shots continued to fall as Michigan made its first five attempts from beyond the arc. McDaniel drained his first shot from downtown. Freshman wing Jett Howard (14 points) splashed two long-range shots during a string of nine unanswered points as the Wolverines raced out to a 24-9 lead with 12:36 left in the first half.

Michigan kept pouring it on and turned defense into offense during a 15-2 scoring stretch. Bufkin turned a steal into a fast-break layup. Another turnover led to another fast-break finish by freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. to make it 30-11 at the 11:10 mark.

The Wolverines used another quick flurry that featured a pair of buckets in the paint by junior forward Terrance Williams II and Dickinson to cap an overwhelming 22-4 run and widen the margin to 37-13 at the 7:42 mark.

But just when it looked like the Golden Gophers were completely out of it and had no pulse, they responded with a run of their own. As Michigan’s offense cooled and made just one shot over the next five minutes, Cooper keyed a 15-3 spurt with nine points to cut the deficit to 40-28.

McDaniel quelled Minnesota’s momentum with a 3-pointer and Howard followed with an and-1 finish at the rim as Michigan regained firm control and took a 47-31 advantage into halftime.

The Wolverines kept their foot on the gas out of the break and used another quick burst, highlighted by a 3-pointer and fast-break layup off a steal by McDaniel, to put the Golden Gophers in a 54-33 hole roughly 90 seconds into the second half.

The Wolverines never let the lead dip below 17 points as the teams traded baskets until they put a bow on the blowout with a 15-2 run. Howard drew a foul on a 3-point shot and made all three free throws. Reed scored on an alley-oop feed. Freshman forward Youssef Khayat drained his second 3-pointer. By the time redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter, a Minnesota native, capped things with a three-point play, Michigan’s lead ballooned to 81-49 with 8:24 to play.

Minnesota made a late push and used a 22-7 spurt to cut the deficit under 20, 88-71, with 2:59 remaining before Michigan emptied its bench and coasted to the finish line.

