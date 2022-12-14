Former Michigan TE Erick All moving on to Iowa, joining Cade McNamara

Former Michigan tight end Erick All is officially an Iowa Hawkeye, where he is reunited with former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara.

All announced his landing spot on social media with a graphic of him in an Iowa uniform wearing his No. 83 and the caption, “LETS GO”.

All and McNamara had been roommates at Michigan through the 2021 season. Both were elected captains before the 2022 season, and both had surgeries that ended their seasons before deciding to transfer. All posted on Instagram in October that had spine surgery in October in Florida. He was on the field with Michigan for the regular-season finale at Ohio State but did not accompany the team to the Big Ten title game the following week for the Dec. 3 matchup against Purdue.

Two days later, All officially entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. All reportedly had conversations with Washington and Notre Dame before ultimately going with Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound All, who was selected honorable mention All-Big Ten last year, said in a social media post the day he entered the portal that it was “time for me to move on.”

"Wolverine nation Love you guys but it's time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected,” All wrote. “Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what's best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue."