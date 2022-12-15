Michigan's Mazi Smith's sentencing for gun charge moved to Jan. 12

Sentencing for Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who had faced a felony concealed weapons charge and pleaded down to a misdemeanor charge during a probable-cause hearing last week, has been moved to Jan. 12.

Smith was to have been sentenced Dec. 29 via Zoom in Washtenaw County 15th District Court before Judge Karen Valvo while he and the team are in Arizona for a national semifinal playoff game. An order was signed Wednesday to adjourn the sentencing and the new date appeared in online court records on Thursday. He will be sentenced under Michigan’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

After Smith’s Oct. 7 arrest, he left with the team and played at Indiana on Oct. 8. The senior co-captain has not faced suspension from Michigan since his arrest. He was arraigned two days before Michigan’s appearance in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 and played.

Michigan is now preparing for a national semifinal game on Dec. 31 in Arizona — Smith’s original sentencing date was scheduled two days before. Smith now will have a pre-sentencing interview Jan. 3 ahead of the Jan. 12 sentencing. If Michigan wins the semifinal, it advances to the national title game on Jan. 9. Also of note, the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 16 and Smith is eligible to head to the NFL.

A Michigan football spokesman has said there is no change in Smith’s status with the team.