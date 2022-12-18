Michigan awarded nation's top O-line, adds transfer lineman Myles Hinton

For the second straight season, Michigan has won the Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s top offensive line.

The presentation was made Saturday, according to a release from the organization. The award is given to the “most outstanding offensive line unit in college football”. Georgia was the other finalist. Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, and defending national champion Georgia is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

“This is all about the players in our room and every room in the building!” Sherrone Moore, Michigan co-offensive coordinator coaching the offensive line for a second straight season, said in a Twitter post on Saturday. “These kids are elite in every way and blessed to coach this room and be apart (sic) of this organization! So proud but we are not done!”

Michigan had several starters on the offensive line this season: tackles Karsen Barnhart (eight starts), Ryan Hayes (11), Trente Jones (six) and Jeffrey Persi (one) and guards Zak Zinter (13), Trevor Keegan (10), and Gio El-Hadi (three). The newest addition to the starting offensive line was grad transfer center Olu Oluwatimi, a consensus All-Americanwho won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center and the Outland Award as the best interior lineman in college football.

While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards carried Michigan’s run game this season, both have repeatedly credited the offensive line for their success. The Wolverines rank No. 5 nationally in rushing, averaging 243 yards a game.

“This was a year of firsts, and never before have we had a back-to-back winner, and never before have we had just two units as finalists,” said Geoff Schwartz, and eight-year NFL veteran and voting member since 2017. “The difference was just five votes. Five. And that is an incredible testament to both Georgia and Michigan, and their incredible efforts throughout the season. This was also clearly a year of contrasting styles, which made for some interesting conversations leading up to the voting process, which is likely why it was so close at the end.”

Michigan adds another lineman

Michigan’s offensive line celebrated another Joe Moore Award and also the addition of a second offensive line transfer on Saturday, as Myles Hinton, younger brother of former Wolverine defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, announced he has committed to the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Hinton, a transfer from Stanford, shared his decision on social media. His brother played for Michigan from 2019-21, and their father, Christopher Sr., is a former NFL offensive tackle who was a first-round draft pick by the Colts, played 13 NFL seasons and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Hinton, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, is the third transfer Michigan has added this month. Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson has committed from Arizona State and linebacker Ernest Hausmann from Nebraska.

