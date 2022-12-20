Michigan adds two transfers from Indiana, bolstering portal pickups

Ann Arbor — Michigan opened the NCAA transfer portal door, stepped in and has made itself at home.

The Wolverines continue to aggressively recruit the portal, and on Tuesday they added two former Indiana captains, quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end A.J. Barner. Both announced their commitments on social media.

Josaiah Stewart, an edge rusher from Coastal Carolina, on Sunday committed to Michigan, making him the fourth portal pickup for the Wolverines this month. They also have commitments from offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State) and Myles Hinton (Stanford) — whose older brother, Christopher Hinton, was a defensive lineman at Michigan — and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska).

Tuttle, a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018, first attended Utah before transferring to Indiana. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder out of San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, started five games during his IU career. During the 2022 season, he made his debut against Penn State and threw an 11-yard touchdown to Barner.

In that game, Tuttle suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after a sack. The injury reportedly did not require surgery. At Michigan, Tuttle will compete with Davis Warren for the backup quarterback spot behind J.J. McCarthy.

Barner, a 6-6, 250-pounder, adds depth and experience to Michigan’s tight end room. He played in 10 games this season and had 28 catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

During his IU career, he played in 30 games and had 42 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns.