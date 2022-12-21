Michigan adds 4-star receiver Karmello English, who had committed to Auburn

Michigan added four-star play-making receiver Karmello English on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, to the 2023 class.

English, who had de-committed from Auburn in September, announced on social media he is joining the Wolverines. He is Michigan’s third-highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta and four-star running back Cole Cabana (Dexter).

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound receiver from Phenix City (Ala.) Central, had offers from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, among others. he is ranked the No. 178 player in the country by 247Sports Composite and the nation’s No. 25 receiver.

During his senior season, English had 70 catches for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns, and for his varsity career (junior and senior years), 140 catches for 1,909 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He is the third receiver, joining Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan (West Bloomfield), in the Wolverines’ freshman class.