Michigan gets commitment from 4-star cornerback Jyaire Hill

Michigan has added a coveted recruit to its 2023 freshman class to wrap up the first day of the early signing period.

Four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill, who a day earlier announced his finalists in a social media graphic that left out Michigan, committed to the Wolverines on Wednesday, announcing his decision at Kankakee (Ill.) High.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Hill is the No. 2-ranked player in Illinois, according to 247Sports Composite and the No. 24 player nationally at his position. He picked Michigan over Illinois, Kentucky and Purdue, among others.

Hill was recruited by Steve Clinkscale, Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore. Hill ran track at Kankakee, and ran a 10.87 in the 100-meter dash and 21.9 in the 200-meter dash.