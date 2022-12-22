'It's a great recruiting class': Michigan's Jim Harbaugh looking for continuity

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, in evaluating the 2023 freshman class that included 23 players on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, said the goal in recruiting is to always strive to find a potential starter at every position.

Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the Wolverines’ recruiting class, ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports Composite, on the in-house “In the Trenches” podcast with host Jon Jansen that posted late Wednesday.

Michigan also has been busy in the transfer portal this month and has seven commitments. The Wolverines are No. 1 in transfer ranking per 247Sports. But Harbaugh’s focus on the podcast was discussing the incoming freshmen.

“It’s a great recruiting class. It’s a total effort by all,” Harbaugh told Jansen, adding he is always looking for particular qualities. “Guys that are willing to work hard to be the best version of themselves, each and every day. Those who are also willing to place the team highly in their priorities, those who will show up every day to work in the weight room to learn, to practice to be a champion.”

Here are some highlights from Harbaugh’s appearance on “In the Trenches”:

▶ On Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of current two-time captain and receiver Ronnie Bell: “We struck lightning with Ronnie Bell as a great player and a great teammate. We talk about somebody always willing to put the team first, and Ronnie Bell epitomizes that. Brother Kendrick, great athlete. Told me he loves to compete. He told me he’s willing to play any position. Could be quarterback, receiver, could be a corner. He’s got the skill set to play all those. We’ll start him out at quarterback, and we’ll roll from there. He’s an extremely productive football player who is very versatile.”

▶ On the offensive linemen: Evan Link, Amir Herring and Nathan Efobi: “They’re not ever really looking for accolades. It’s all about working hard and being the best they can be.” Efobi is close to the family of former Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo. “Super high ceiling. He can play both sides of the ball. He rarely comes off the field.” ... Herring, from West Bloomfield, has been a Michigan target for the better part of three years. “Amir’s been a four-year starter at West Bloomfield. Day-1 starter as a freshman. He wants to go into medicine. I love the offensive linemen who are street-smart and book-smart. They’re savvy about the game, but they’re also just smart.” ... Link comes from a military family: “He’s shown an ability to be a dominant player. Got a great frame, is very athletic. He wants to go into engineering or business. It’s a really fantastic offensive-line class.”

▶ On running backs Cole Cabana from nearby Dexter High and Benjamin Hall: “(Cabana was) one of our earliest commits. He’s been a great guy to help us recruit the class. Explosive player. He’s a track guy, 10.6 in the 100 meters. That’s fast. He helped turn Dexter’s program into a winning program — they won their first division title since 1963. Two-time all-state player, scored 79 touchdowns.” ... “You know, I love the multi-sport athletes, (and Hall is) starting point guard on the basketball team. He's a coach's kid. Father has been a longtime basketball coach, very smart, very intelligent, young man. Another guy, this constant theme of, likes to work. He’s got a great work ethic. On the official visit, he ran to Schembechler Hall to get his workout in that day, rather than coming by car. Motivated guy who's willing to work, and that's what I see in just about every recruit in this class and it's just one of those prerequisites. He's at the highest level, that work ethic.”

▶ On tight ends Zack Marshall and Deakon Tonielli: “(Zack) has developed into a really good tight end after playing wide receiver pretty much his whole career. He transferred schools and he blew up nationally, led the state of California receiving yards as a junior with nearly 1,100 yards and had nine touchdowns. … Deakon Tonielli, wait until he walks through the door and you go, OK, that looks a lot like (current tight end) Colston Loveland to me. Darn near identical. Great size, smooth athlete. Really incredible ball skills. Super excited about both those tight ends.”

▶ On receivers Karmello English, Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore: “Well, Karmello, he was the Signing Day decision, and we've known for a little bit that this was the decision. Extremely successful in high school and extremely successful high-school program led by Patrick Nix, the father of Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix. He's one of the top players in Alabama and one of the best receivers in the country. He'd be a heck of a basketball prospect, but he decided to give up that after his sophomore season to focus on football, but you can really see all those basketball skill traits. ... Fredrick Moore, here's one of my favorite guys. You just bond with some guys and Fredrick was all about work. It's all about business. He scored 20 touchdowns as a senior; very explosive, very talented player with great ball skills and love that we're getting a guy from, from St. Louis, and kind of breaking into that market there. ... Semaj, here's a guy who plays all over the field, wide receiver, quarterback, plays safety and did a heck of a job at the U.S. Army Bowl game on Saturday, catching three passes, also had an interception that was, I think, called back for roughing the passer.”

▶ On the defensive linemen, Enow Etta (Michigan’s highest-rated recruit), Roderick Pierce, Brooks Bahr, Aymeric Koumba, Breeon Ishmail: “Brooks is a very versatile player and can play end or tackle. … Etta is another three-sport athlete, football, basketball, track (and) he builds computers from scratch. He had over 100 tackles, 34 TFLs and 20 sacks and I think he had over something like over 60 sacks in his four years in high school, so somebody that knows how to get to the quarterback. … Roderick Pierce goes by Trey, (because) he's the third. He's a great guy, very serious about being good, and accomplishing his goals. This might be a guy who might be a coach someday. … Breeon, talk about long, athletic, versatile, moving to linebacker after playing wide receiver and defensive back. He's become a really good edge rusher. Many great edge rushers formerly were wide receivers, and he's cut from that cloth. … Koumba (from Bordeaux, France), we discovered him at a satellite camp in Georgia and got to work with him. Very under-the-radar talent, raw football player with a very high ceiling, lots of potential.”

▶ On linebackers Semaj Bridgeman, Jason Hewlett and Hayden Moore: “Jason is one of the best all-around athletes in the state of Ohio. He was recruited for football and basketball, multi-sport player. He missed his entire junior year but came back from that with a very productive senior season and will only continue to get better … (Semaj) same kind of look. I mean, they look like real Big Ten linebackers that can fill a gap, take on an offensive lineman but also have the athleticism to run sideline to sideline and put that pressure on. Semaj is long, physical, athletic. … Hayden grew up playing basketball, and I imagine was a very aggressive rebounder. Also a pitcher who throws 90 mph plus. Another smart kid (he’s) going to be another Ross School of Business type of student. Very smart."

▶ On kicker Adam Samaha: “An all-around athlete. He's probably one of the most athletic kickers. Adam was actually a very good basketball player. (He’s) somebody that likes the pressure. He had a buzzer-beater in basketball a year ago, and I think that bodes really well. He was one of the first players to commit in the class as well, so great to have an Ann Arbor kid from Huron High School.”

▶ On defensive backs Cameron Calhoun, Jyaire Hill and D’Juan Waller Jr.: “Cam Calhoun is one of the top cornerbacks in the state of Ohio. Academics and football were the major priority to Cam and his family. Very productive player in high school. He just always seems to be around a football. Over 50 tackles as a junior. He's gonna be a great teammate and a really good fit in our defensive backfield. … (Hill is a) great athlete, game-breaker-type guy as a kick returner and as a defensive back. Really high ceiling as a defensive back, great ball skills and likes to make desserts. He is always making a dessert and sells them at his school, actually. … Waller (6-3, 195), is gonna look like he could be an edge rusher. He’s close to 6-foot-4 and has a great skill set that is rare for his size. Under Coach (Steve) Clinkscale’s mentorship, D.J. is gonna have a long career in football at the corner position.”