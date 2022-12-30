Michigan suffers stunning 63-61 loss to Central Michigan in nonconference finale

Ann Arbor — When the Wolverines squared off against a pair of Mid-American Conference opponents earlier this season, they had to sweat out and survive two close calls.

The third encounter against a MAC foe was another struggle that went down to the wire.

But this time around, Michigan couldn’t stave off another upset as it closed out the year and nonconference play with a stunning 63-61 loss to Central Michigan on Thursday at Crisler Center.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored 16 and missed a 3-pointer on the final possession for Michigan (7-5), while junior center Hunter Dickinson scored 13, freshman wing Jett Howard 12 and freshman guard Dug McDaniel 10.

Reggie Bass scored 16 and hit the winning 3-pointer with 11.9 seconds left for Central Michigan (5-8), which snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up its first true road win of the season. Jesse Zarzuela added 19 points and Brian Taylor 12.

Last month, Michigan escaped a Motown showdown against Eastern Michigan with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena and avoided disaster against Ohio with a 70-66 overtime victory.

Michigan had an equally tough time against Central Michigan, which pulled off the upset despite shooting 20.7% from 3-point range (6-for-29) by turning 17 offensive rebounds into 23 second-chance points.

Following a low-scoring first half where Michigan led by one at the break, the Wolverines couldn’t get much separation from the Chippewas. After Michigan pulled ahead by six less than three minutes into the second half, Central Michigan ripped off seven unanswered points in a 30-second span to go in front.

The quick flurry ended when Bass was fouled on a 3-point shot. After making the first two free throws, Bass missed the third and neither team could corral the rebound, with the ball being called out on Michigan. On the ensuing inbounds play, Zarzuela made a 3-pointer to give Central Michigan a 36-35 lead at the 16:14 mark.

The teams traded baskets and the lead during a see-saw stretch. Carrington McCaskill snuck in, snagged an offensive rebound, and scored on a putback to give Central Michigan a 42-39 lead. Freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. finished at the rim to put Michigan up, 44-42. Bass drained a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 spurt that put the Chippewas ahead, 49-44, with 10:30 to play, setting the stage for a tight finish.

Michigan clawed back and pulled even four times, the last on a pair of free throws from McDaniel that knotted it at 60 with 3:14 remaining. The first three times, Central Michigan answered to pull back in front.

But the fourth time, Michigan came up with a turnover on a Bufkin steal and Dickinson split a pair of free throws to give the Wolverines a 61-60 lead with 2:27 to play. Yet, Michigan couldn’t close out the game.

After Michigan misfired on a pair of 3-pointers on its next two possessions, Central Michigan had one last chance to take the lead. After a timeout, Bass drained a 3-pointer over McDaniel with 11.9 seconds left.

On Michigan’s final possession, Bufkin missed a corner 3-pointer and Dickinson couldn’t corral the offensive rebound as the teams batted the ball around as time expired.

Everything was going well for the Wolverines at the start. Michigan scored the first seven points, the offense kicked into gear with a 6-for-7 shooting stretch, and Central Michigan struggled out the gate by missing seven of its first 10 shots.

During the hot stretch, Dickinson cracked Central Michigan’s press by whipping a pass to Howard for a one-handed slam. Howard splashed a pair of 3-pointers. Bufkin finished a Euro-step layup through traffic. By the time McDaniel connected on a deep ball, Michigan led 15-9 with 13:17 left in the first half.

But the good times quickly faded and turned into an ugly grind. Michigan went over four minutes without scoring, missed several free throws and made just four field goals over the final 13 minutes of the half. Bukfin picked up his second foul and went to the bench at the 10:04 mark. Dickinson and McDaniel each took a shot to the face on separate plays and briefly checked out. Central Michigan took advantage of offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities to stay close.

After Central Michigan pulled within 15-13, Dickinson snapped the scoring drought with an offensive putback that started an 8-2 spurt and put Michigan ahead, 23-15, with 5:49 left in the half. But things didn’t get much better from there.

The Chippewas rattled off a 12-2 run down the stretch and went on top, 27-25, when Bass canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Grad transfer wing Joey Baker countered with a corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds as the Wolverines quickly regained the lead and took a 28-27 edge into the break.

