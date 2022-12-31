Jake Moody sets Michigan record with 59-yard field goal against TCU

Michigan’s late first-half drive didn’t yield the touchdown it was hoping for, but kicker Jake Moody made it a two-score game for the Wolverines when he kicked a school-record 59-yard field goal heading into halftime of the College Football Playoff semi-final against TCU.

The Wolverines (13-0) finally had a big call go their way, as a pass-interference on J.J. McCarthy’s last attempt before half moved the Wolverines into a long-range field-goal position. Moody, an All-American fifth-year senior who has made 26 of 32 attempts this season, initially missed a practice kick when he was iced by TCU, but pulled through when it counted to make it 21-6, TCU.

The field goal was also a Fiesta Bowl record.

Here’s how social media reacted to the kick.

