Michigan's Roman Wilson has touchdown overturned in call that stuns social media

After struggling to get going in the first quarter, the Michigan Wolverines in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against TCU finally got the play they needed — until officials overturned it in a ruling that stunned social media.

Officials called back a 51-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Roman Wilson in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, saying that Wilson was down at the 1-yard-line after receiving the throw. However, it appears that Wilson bobbled the ball until crossing the goal line, only gaining control of the ball when it was across the goal line.

While replays do not show Wilson definitively scoring a touchdown, they also do not show Wilson definitively not getting into the end zone. Officials did not offer an explanation for why Wilson's touchdown was ruled back, and on the very next play, Michigan (13-0) gave the ball to Kalel Mullings, who fumbled a handoff to give TCU (12-1) the ball at their own 20 and keep the Wolverines' deficit 14-3.

Twitter users were mystified as to why the call was overturned.

