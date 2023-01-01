Analyst Robert Griffin III ditches Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor

As if the third quarter between Michigan and TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal wasn’t exciting enough, the game’s broadcast on ESPN 2 was given a shot of life in the final minute when analyst and former quarterback Robert Griffin III was notified that his wife was going into labor.

Griffin, who was working the alternative “Field Pass” broadcast alongside former Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, former offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley and other members of the Pat McAfee Show, took a phone call as the crew did a spot from the sideline.

“Sorry guys, I gotta go,” Griffin said after putting his headset back on. After a big huge with Lewan, Griffin took off for the tunnel.

Check out the full clip below.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi