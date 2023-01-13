Michigan All-Big Ten left guard Trevor Keegan announces return for 2023

Just a few days after Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum announced his return for the 2023 season, the Wolverines’ offense got another boost.

Trevor Keegan, who has made 23 starts at left guard and was first-team All-Big Ten last season, is returning to play for Michigan this fall he announced Thursday night on Instagram.

“Making it to the NFL has been a dream of mine ever since I picked up a football,” Keegan wrote. “With a lot of thought and talking with those closest to me, there is more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a team. Thrilled to get back to work with my teammates and get rolling.”

Keegan has been a part of Michigan’s offensive line that has won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards given to the top line in college football.

Center Olu Oluwatimi, who transferred from Virginia for the 2022 season and won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center and Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman, is moving on to the NFL as is left tackle Ryan Hayes.

Right guard Zak Zinter has been weighing his options and has not yet announced his plans. The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is Monday.

