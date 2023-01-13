Edge rusher, grad transfer Eyabi Okie transferring from Wolverines

Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie, who arrived in Ann Arbor in August after transferring from Tennessee-Martin, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is a graduate transfer.

Okie, a five-star recruit out of high school, has made four stops already during his career, starting at Alabama, where he was dismissed for team violations, and then at Houston, from which he also was dismissed.

His Michigan teammates raved about Okie and said he quickly acclimated. He had 18 tackles, including four sacks this season.

Okie is the latest of a number of Michigan transfers, including this month, receiver Andrel Anthony and defensive linemen Taylor Upshaw and Julius Welschof, and linebacker Deuce Spurlock Other players transferring from Michigan: quarterback Alan Bowman, defensive lineman George Rooks, tight end Louis Hansen, quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All.

