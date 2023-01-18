Weiss suspended as UM police probe alleged computer crimes in Schembechler Hall

Ann Arbor — University of Michigan officials have placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on paid leave while university police investigators probe alleged computer crimes at Schembechler Hall, the nerve center of the football team that includes the offices of coach Jim Harbaugh and staff.

The exact focus of the investigation was unclear late Tuesday, but it's the latest legal inquiry to emerge during an offseason clouded by the threat of recruiting violations. The confirmation of the change in Weiss' employment status came less than two hours after UM Deputy Police Chief Crystal James issued a statement prompted by questions from The Detroit News about law enforcement searches on Jan. 10 at Weiss' home in Ann Arbor and at Schembechler Hall.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022,” James’ statement reads. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

The university issued its own statement soon after. "Matt Weiss is on leave," said David Ablauf, Michigan's associate athletic director for public and media relations, late Tuesday.

Weiss, 39, requested a copy of the deputy police chief’s statement Tuesday when approached by The News and confirmed he is “fully cooperating” with investigators.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” he wrote in a text message. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Two sources familiar with the investigation say Weiss’ home in the 2000 block of Norway Road in Ann Arbor was searched by investigators Jan. 10. The sources, including an eyewitness, said law enforcement officers and unmarked vehicles were present at the home.

The 3,351-square-foot home was purchased by an entity called Old Pro Trust for $1.525 million in May. The home is one mile away from Harbaugh’s home.

The investigation coincides with an apparently separate NCAA probe of rules violations involving impermissible contact with football recruits. A Level I violation has been levied against Harbaugh for being dishonest through the NCAA’s investigation, according to a source close to the situation, and additional violations apply to coaches involved with impermissible contact with recruits.

Weiss was hired from the Baltimore Ravens to coach Michigan’s quarterbacks in February 2021 and was later promoted to co-offensive coordinator with Sherrone Moore.

Computer-related crimes can include things like improper access to computers or programs, said Birmingham criminal defense attorney Wade Fink. "The caveat is that you would hope that police are speaking with precision when they issue statements, but we can't know for sure."

Weiss made a $600,000 base salary in 2021 and signed a three-year contract extension in early 2022 that bumped his pay to $850,000 each year through Jan. 10, 2025.

Michigan finished 13-1 in 2022 and contract bonuses were triggered for Weiss and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Moore. Each received $100,000 because Michigan finished in the Big Ten’s top two scoring offenses (Michigan was second behind Ohio State) and also another $100,000 for the offense finishing among the nation’s top 10 (Michigan finished sixth). Each also earned a minimum $200,000 for regular-season wins, including and exceeding nine wins, according to contract language.

Weiss came to Ann Arbor after spending 12 seasons (2009-20) on the Baltimore Ravens staff for head coach John Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh’s older brother. Weiss was a graduate assistant at Stanford (2005-08) where he had previously worked for Jim Harbaugh there.

Staff Writer Anna Liz Nichols contributed.