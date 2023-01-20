Wolverines split with Terrapins, drop 64-58 decision in Maryland

College Park, Md. – DMV products Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II had bragging rights over their hometown team throughout their Michigan careers.

Since arriving in Ann Arbor, the two racked up five straight wins by double-digit margins and never lost to Maryland. On Thursday, though, that streak came to an end.

After blowing out Maryland in Ann Arbor earlier this month, the Wolverines couldn’t complete the regular-season sweep as the Terrapins got to the basket at will in the rematch and handed them a 64-58 loss at Xfinity Center.

Dickinson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, freshman wing Jett Howard scored 13 and Williams added nine points and 13 rebounds for Michigan (10-8, 4-3 Big Ten), which trailed for the majority of the game.

Jahmir Young scored 26 and Hakim Hart 10 for Maryland (12-6, 3-4), which outscored Michigan 42-22 in the paint and scored 18 of its 24 made field goals on layups and dunks.

After whittling a 13-point first-half deficit down to two by halftime, Michigan got off to a slow start out of the break due to a combination of missed shots and turnovers. Yet, Maryland couldn’t take advantage and Michigan managed to hang around.

BOX SCORE: Maryland 64, Michigan 58

The Wolverines pulled within two points twice on offensive tip-ins by Dickinson and Williams before tying it twice. The first time, Williams got loose in transition and scored on a layup to tie it at 42 with 12:01 left in the second half. A minute later, freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. scored inside to knot it back up.

But the Terrapins regained control with a quick flurry. Hart buried a 3-pointer and scored on a driving layup to bookend a string of seven straight points to make it 51-44 with 8:48 to play.

Michigan, though, couldn’t muster up much of a response. After a 3-pointer from grad transfer wing Joey Baker trimmed the deficit to 53-49, Maryland continued to do damage in the paint and widened the margin. Young fueled another quick burst with a pair of driving layups to give the Terrapins a 59-49 lead with 4:30 remaining.

The Wolverines made a late push and pulled within four points twice in the final 40 seconds, the last time when two Dickinson free throws cut it to 62-58 with five seconds left. But it was too little, too late as the Terrapins made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it and get their revenge.

Unlike the first meeting earlier this month when the Wolverines scored the first 17 points and got off to a dominant start, Michigan swapped places with Maryland and stumbled out of the gates. This time around, Michigan was the team that was struggling to make shots – missing 10 of its first 13 shots – and fell into an early double-digit hole.

The Terrapins avoided a repeat of the first encounter by attacking the basket and having success at rim. Hart capped a string of eight unanswered points by tipping a loose ball to himself and breaking away for a fast-break dunk to give Maryland a 17-6 lead with 10:29 left in the first half.

Reed snapped Maryland’s run by muscling his way to the rim for a two-handed jam, sparking a stretch where Michigan made eight of nine shots. During the early part of that stretch, the Wolverines couldn’t string together stops as the Terrapins kept pushing their lead back to double figures.

After a 3-pointer from Donta Scott put Maryland up, 28-15, at the 6:32 mark, Michigan dialed it in from deep and chipped away at the deficit with a 17-6 spurt down the stretch. Howard, who picked up two quick fouls three seconds apart but stayed in the game, drained a 3-pointer and Dickinson followed with a spin and dunk to cut the deficit to eight.

Maryland answered with thunderous dunk of its own from Caelum Swanton-Rodger before Howard knocked down another long-range shot. Williams and Dickinson both got in on the 3-point party, combining for three deep balls to make it a one-possession game.

Williams buried one from the corner. Dickinson splashed two long balls from straightaway in final 90 seconds, the second coming off a pick-and-pop that cut the deficit to one, as Maryland took a 34-32 edge into the break.

