Michigan gets commitment from 2024 three-star DL Ted Hammond

Michigan received a 2024 commitment from three-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond on Wednesday just a few days after a Junior Day visit at Michigan last weekend.

Hammond, 6-foot-5, 258 pounds from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier, made the announcement on social media, and included a photo of him with Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston, his primary recruiter. He picked Michigan over Washington, Northwestern, Iowa and Oklahoma among others.

During the 2022 season, the junior had 41 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Hammond is Michigan’s fifth commitment in the 2024 class. He is the second 2024 commit from Ohio, joining four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton from Avon High. Hammond is ranked the No. 13 overall player in Ohio by 247Sports Composite, which also lists him as the No. 31 player nationally at his position.

