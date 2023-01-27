After Weiss firing, Michigan promotes Kirk Campbell to QB coach

Kirk Campbell has been elevated to Michigan’s quarterback coach, replacing Matt Weiss, the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach who was fired last week.

Campbell was an offensive analyst at Michigan in 2022. Sherrone Moore has been co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach for the last two seasons, and it remains unclear if he will be elevated to offensive coordinator.

"Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a release on Friday. "Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks.”

Campbell came to Michigan from Old Dominion, where he spent two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before that, he was an offensive analyst at Penn State for three seasons, including a stint as interim quarterbacks coach in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” Campbell said in a statement. "I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players.”

Weiss had coached two seasons with the Wolverines but was fired amid an ongoing investigation into alleged computer crimes inside the football team's offices on campus. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel made the announcement of Weiss' termination last Friday. Weiss had been elevated to co-offensive coordinator before the 2022 season.

Moore could be elevated to offensive coordinator and still coach the line that has won the Joe Moore Award the last two seasons, recognizing the group as the nation’s top offensive line.

In 2021, Campbell helped Old Dominion average 28.5 points per game and 385.4 yards per contest. ODU finished the regular season by winning its final five games, and the offense averaged 36 points per game during that stretch. Old Dominion averaged 12 more points and 112 more offensive yards per game after Campbell’s arrival.

Prior to his time at Old Dominion, Campbell was an offensive analyst at Penn State for three seasons (2017-19). He worked with the quarterbacks, scouted future opponents, and helped with game planning. During that three-year stretch, the Nittany Lions averaged 36.8 points per game and all three seasons ranked among the 10 best in points and yards in Penn State history.

Campbell helped the Nittany Lions win 31 games during that stretch and participate in two New Year’s Six bowl games. He served as Penn State’s interim QB coach in the team’s 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis, his final game with the program.

He was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Alderson Broaddus (W.Va.) for five seasons (2012-16), during which the offense averaged 34.7 points per game. In 2016, the university’s fourth season of football, he helped lead the startup program to a 9-2 record and won the GMAC Championship. Alderson Broaddus produced three All-Americans and 13 all-conference performers that same season.