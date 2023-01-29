Michigan coach Harbaugh met with Broncos in Ann Arbor

For the second straight year, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has had serious interest from an NFL team, but it appears he is staying in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh, 59, met last week in Ann Arbor with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Detroit News confirmed the meeting. Schefter reported a deal did not materialize. This was the second meeting between Harbaugh and Broncos ownership after Harbaugh interviewed for two hours with the Broncos over Zoom on Jan. 9.

Penner, according to reporters who cover the Broncos, has met in person with all eight candidates.

Last February, Harbaugh, who came to Michigan after four season with the San Francisco 49ers, flew to meet with the Minnesota Vikings but was not offered the job. Harbaugh, who last year said he had the itch to compete for a Super Bowl, then pledged his commitment to Michigan.

For Harbaugh, entering his ninth season coaching his alma mater, this has been a tumultuous first few weeks of the year that has included NCAA allegations levied against the football program and Harbaugh, who faces a Level I violation, the NCAA’s most severe, and the firing of an assistant coach. Matt Weiss, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach was fired on Jan. 20 amid an ongoing investigation into computuer crimes involving accessing email accounts without authorization at Schembechler Hall, the football offices.

Michigan received a draft of an NCAA Notice of Allegations on Jan. 5 that spelled out alleged Level II violations during a 2021 COVID recruiting dead period and, more significantly, a Level I allegation, the most severe, against Harbaugh for lying to NCAA investigators. Harbaugh, according to a source, will not admit on or off the record that he had lied to the NCAA.

This has been the holdup in contract discussions between Michigan and Harbaugh regarding a long-term deal. Michigan has been attempting to work toward a negotiated resolution in the NCAA matter the last couple weeks. This would be the preferred outcome to avoid a protracted process that could last well into the year or beyond.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono, ever present on social media since taking over his new role last October, seemingly ended Harbaugh-to-the-NFL speculation on Jan. 16 when he took to Twitter announcing Harbaugh had told him that day that he was remaining as UM head coach.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono wrote. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”

Harbaugh responded to Ono’s post with a comment shared through Michigan football’s Twitter saying he loves the relationships he has at Michigan and added, “my heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!”

His comment, while full of love for his university, still seemed to leave the door slightly open. With potential NFL opportunities for him drying up this offseason, it seemed a strong indication of his return. A week later he had the in-person meeting with Penner.

In eight seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh is 74-25. Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 25-3 record the last two seasons with back-to-back Big Ten championships, the first at Michigan since 2004, and appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2021 and 2022. Both times Michigan has failed to advance to the national title game, the most recent disappointment a 51-45 loss to TCU on New Year’s Eve to finish the 2022 season 13-1 and ranked No. 3 nationally in the final AP and Coaches polls.

