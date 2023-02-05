Wolverines take care of business with 77-69 victory over Buckeyes

Ann Arbor – Michigan desperately needs every win it can get.

Picking up bragging rights against a struggling rival and adding to Ohio State’s monthlong stretch of misery was just a bonus.

Behind an efficient outing from junior center Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines took care of business and kicked off a three-game homestand with a 77-69 wire-to-wire victory over the Buckeyes on Sunday at Crisler Center.

Dickinson finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Michigan (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten), which led by double figures over much of the final nine minutes. Freshman wing Jett Howard scored 16 and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 and Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh added 14 points apiece for Ohio State (11-12, 3-9), which shot 40.6% from the field (26-for-64) en route to its ninth loss in 10 games and fourth straight defeat.

After leading throughout the entire first half and by as much as 11 points, Michigan had a tough time shaking Ohio State early in the second half. The Buckeyes, just like they did in the first half, took advantage of turnovers and second-chance opportunities to hang close.

A Thornton steal and fast-break layup cut the deficit to three. An offensive rebound and putback by Isaac Likekele once again made it a one-possession game. A 3-pointer from Sensabaugh trimmed Michigan’s lead down to 50-47.

But each time Ohio State pulled within striking distance, Michigan mustered a response as the teams traded blows. Williams countered Thornton’s layup with a mid-range jumper. Bufkin countered Likekele’s layup with a 3-pointer. Dickinson countered Sensabaugh’s deep ball with back-to-back layups, sparking a burst that gave Michigan a 56-47 advantage with 12:11 remaining.

The Wolverines continued to create separation. During a stretch where the Buckeyes went over five minutes without a made field goal, freshman guard Dug McDaniel buried a 3-pointer for an 11-point lead. Grad transfer wing Joey Baker followed with a deep ball of his own to put Michigan up, 64-52, with 7:23 to play.

From there, the Buckeyes couldn’t apply much pressure. The Wolverines widened the margin to 13 points four times down the stretch, the last on a pair of free throws from Howard that made it 74-61 with 2:00 left, and never let the lead slip below eight as they salted the game away at the free-throw line.

Michigan got off to a promising start. McDaniel and Bukfin each splashed a 3-pointer on the first two possessions. Dickinson scored six straight on a mid-range jumper and pair of offensive tip-ins as the Wolverines grabbed a 12-6 lead with 15:07 left in the first half.

Ohio State pushed back and cut the deficit to one before Michigan made four straight shots to widen the gap. Dickinson blocked a shot on one end then split a double-team for a bucket inside. Howard got involved with a mid-range jumper and 3-pointer. Bufkin scored on a driving layup to cap a 12-3 spurt to put the Wolverines up, 24-14, at the 9:50 mark.

The Buckeyes snapped out of a cold shooting stretch where they made just one shot and relied on free throws over a seven-minute span with back-to-back buckets to pull within six. The Wolverines quickly regained a double-digit lead as Bufkin whipped a pass inside to Williams for a layup and fed Howard for a 3-pointer from straightaway to make it 34-23.

But just as quickly as Michigan extended the lead, Ohio State chopped it down. Thornton keyed a string of eight unanswered points, including a free throw on a technical foul called on Michigan’s bench, to make it a one-possession game, 34-31, at the 4:19 mark.

Dickinson stuffed the run and kept Ohio State at bay by firing a pass from the perimeter to a cutting Bufkin for a layup and added another bucket as Michigan took a 41-36 lead into the break.

