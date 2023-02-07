Michigan football adds Josh Sinagoga as new offensive analyst

Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and Warren De La Salle alum, has been hired as an offensive analyst for Michigan’s football team, the program announced Tuesday.

Sinagoga spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Youngstown State University where he worked with the quarterbacks in 2022, after coaching receivers the previous two seasons. He also was the Penguins’ recruiting coordinator all three seasons.

He was an offensive quality-control coach at the University of Cincinnati during the 2019 season and before that spent two seasons (2016-17) as an offensive graduate assistant at Iowa, where he worked with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Sinagoga also was a quality-control coach in 2015 at Central Michigan, where he earned his MBA. He graduated from Northwood University in 2012 and was a graduate assistant coach there in 2014.

Sinagoga was a quarterback at Northwood and a team captain his senior season. He earned conference All-Academic all four years.