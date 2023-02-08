Chris Partridge returns to Michigan football staff, though role is unclear

Chris Partridge, a high-energy recruiter who spent the last three seasons at Ole Miss as co-defensive coordinator and the primary play-caller last season, has returned to Michigan, but it’s unclear in what role.

Michigan made the announcement on Wednesday.

Partridge spent five seasons on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff before heading to Ole Miss. In 2015, he was Michigan’s director of player personnel, then became an on-field coach, including four seasons as a special-teams coordinator. He coached safeties for two seasons and linebackers for two seasons.

Michigan currently has the full allotment of 10 assistant coaches, so this may mean a current coach is leaving or there will be assignment shifts.

“He is a phenomenal teacher and coach and will be a major asset to our team, program, and university community,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement.

Partridge, who parted ways with Ole Miss last month, was National Recruiter of the Year by Scout in 2016 and by 247Sports in 2017. He was ranked a top-five recruiter in 2019 by 247Sports.

“My family and I could not be more excited to be back in Ann Arbor,” Partridge said in a statement. “Michigan has always remained a huge part of us. I look forward to working with the staff to recruit, mentor and coach the incredible young men that make Michigan the best football program on and off the field in the world.”