Michigan has nine players invited to NFL Combine

Nine Michigan players have been invited to next month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which kicks off March 1.

The NFL on Wednesday released its list of Combine invitees.

Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell, a two-time captain who led Michigan in receiving for three seasons, is among the offensive players invited, along with former Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and linemen Ryan Hayes and Olu Oluwatimi, who won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center and the Outland Trophy as the top interior linemen.

Edge rusher Mike Morris, the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year who led the team with 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, also was invited, as were defensive tackle Mazi Smith (48 tackles, one forced fumble), and defensive back D.J. Turner (one interception).

Michigan’s special teams will be represented by kicker Jake Moody and punter Brad Robbins. Moody, the Shrine Bowl MVP on Feb. 3 after making four field goals, including two 51-yarders, also has received a Combine invite. Moody is a two-time Big Ten Kicker of the Year and was the Lou Groza Award winner in 2021 as the nation’s top kicker. Robbins, a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention, finished his career with the No. 2 career punting average (42.0 yards per attempt) and fifth in total punt yards (7,698).