UM coach Juwan Howard gets belated birthday gift with win over Nebraska

Ann Arbor — It may have been a day late, but the Wolverines gave coach Juwan Howard a desirable birthday gift.

The present for Howard, who turned 50 on Tuesday, was a relatively stress-free victory.

Michigan used a commanding first-half run, a balanced scoring effort and a high-powered offensive attack to throttle Nebraska, 93-72, Wednesday at Crisler Center for its first three-game win streak since starting the season 3-0.

Freshman wing Jett Howard led six players in double figures with 22 points for Michigan (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten), which moved into a three-way tie for second place in the conference standings with Indiana and Rutgers.

“Our season is in our hands,” said freshman guard Dug McDaniel, who scored 14. “We dug ourselves a hole. It's up to us to dig ourselves out. We know what it takes, we know we have to do to get there. Every day in practice we prepare for it, and we just want to keep transferring it to the games.”

Junior center Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored 13, grad transfer wing Joey Baker added 11 and junior forward Terrance Williams II 10 for the Wolverines, which shot 57.6% from the field (34-for-59) and held a comfortable lead for much of the contest.

The only time Nebraska (11-14, 4-10) cut the deficit to single digits over the final 32 minutes came early in the second half. After chopping Michigan’s 24-point lead in half by halftime, the Cornhuskers kept chipping away and whittled it down to 48-39 less than two minutes after the break.

It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to push the lead back to double figures for good. Dickinson scored twice in the paint. Howard connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Michigan pulled ahead, 58-41, with 15:14 remaining.

After freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. capped a quick 8-2 burst with two free throws to extend the margin to 68-47 with 11:41 to play, Nebraska mustered one final push. The Cornhuskers rattled off an 11-0 run, sparked by seven consecutive points from Sam Griesel, to pull within 68-58 at the 8:34 mark.

But that’s as close as Nebraska would get. Dickinson stuffed the run and stemmed the tide with a three-point play, starting a back-and-forth stretch where the Wolverines prevented the lead from dipping below double digits.

The Cornhuskers cut it to 10 two more times on a 3-pointer from Keisei Tominaga and a layup from Derrick Walker. Michigan answered each time. Bufkin corralled his own missed layup attempt and scored on putback to make it a 12-point game. After Walker’s bucket, McDaniel splashed a 3-pointer to make it a 13-point game with 5:33 to play.

From there, the Wolverines slammed the door with a 12-0 surge and the lead ballooned to 90-67 in the closing minutes. By the time it was over, Michigan torched Nebraska’s defense to the tune of a season-high-tying 14 made 3-pointers and a season-high 93 points.

“I think they saw how other teams beat us in zone, like our terrible loss to Central Michigan, and they thought it probably was a good idea to do that,” said Jett Howard, who went 6-for-14 from 3-point range.

“We were all driving the gaps. It created opportunities for one-on-two situations with me and (Williams), me and Joey. That’s how we got all our open shots…and we made them pay for it.”

Tominaga finished with 24 points and Walker added 15 for Nebraska, which has dropped seven of nine and lost for the seventh time in a Big Ten road game by double digits.

Shots were falling at a high rate at the start. Nebraska made its first three field goals. Michigan made three 3-pointers within the first four minutes, including a pair from Howard.

The Cornhuskers were the first team to blink. The Wolverines tightened things up on defense, took advantage of a string of Nebraska turnovers and ripped off 14 unanswered points during a 30-5 run.

Bufkin converted a turnover into a three-point play. Baker followed an offensive foul by Nebraska with a 3-pointer. Reed deflected a pass, came away with a steal and scored a layup in transition to give Michigan a 23-12 lead with 12:30 left in the first half.

The Wolverines continued to dig in on defense and held the Cornhuskers to two made shots over an eight-minute stretch. Reed blocked a shot on one end and McDaniel canned a 3-pointer on the other end during a burst of eight straight points.

Baker put the finishing touches on the flurry with a personal 8-0 run where he made three shots in roughly a minute. He started things off with a baseline jumper and followed another blocked shot by Reed with a 3-pointer. By the time Baker capped the spurt with another deep ball — one where he started running back down the court before it fell through the net — Michigan’s lead swelled to 41-17 at the 6:58 mark.

“It was great to see offensively we made plays because we were playing unselfish. Our defense generated a lot of our offense, starting with the second unit,” Juwan Howard said. “They were very active defensively. The 41-17 (lead) was because of the defense.”

The Wolverines couldn’t maintain the huge cushion during a sloppy finish. The Cornhuskers reeled off a 17-5 run to claw back into it — with their final nine points all coming off turnovers — and cut the deficit to 46-34 at the break.

Ultimately, it was too big of a hole for Nebraska to recover from as Michigan took another step toward climbing out of its own hole and looks to carry the momentum into Saturday’s matchup against Indiana.

“It's definitely a chance (to show) all those who wrote us off,” Jett Howard said. “For us to assert ourselves and make it known we're Michigan and we're still here to fight, that's a good win for us.”

