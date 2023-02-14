Wolverines can't claw out of second-half hole, lose 64-59 in Wisconsin

Madison, Wis. – Michigan didn’t feel the love inside the Kohl Center.

Instead, all the Wolverines could feel was the sting of defeat as they had their Valentine’s Day spoiled by Wisconsin.

In the first meeting between the teams since last year’s postgame altercation – one where the handshake line turned into a melee after coach Juwan Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the head – the Wolverines couldn’t claw out of a second-half hole and had their comeback bid fall short in a 64-59 loss on Tuesday night.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin had 21 points and junior center Hunter Dickinson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Michigan (14-12, 8-7 Big Ten), which missed nine of its final 11 shots and missed crucial free throws down the stretch.

Connor Essegian scored 23, Steven Crowl 11 and Max Klesmit 10 for Wisconsin (15-10, 7-8), which didn’t make a field goal over the final 10:45 and scored its final 12 points at the free-throw line.

After battling back from a seven-point deficit and grabbing a one-point lead at halftime, Michigan quickly fell behind again in the second half due to miscues, self-inflicted wounds, and turnovers.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59

The Badgers forced a shot-clock violation then scored inside on the other. On the next possession, Michigan couldn’t finish off the defensive possession and Wisconsin scored on a second-chance opportunity.

After Crowl swished an open 3-pointer, Michigan had a basket waved off as Dickinson was called for offensive goaltending. Then after sophomore forward Will Tschetter was whistled for an offensive foul, Kamari McGee scored on a driving layup. Over seven minutes into second half, the Wolverines had more turnovers (six) than made baskets (four) and trailed 48-40.

Things continued to get worse from there. Essegian scored on back-to-back drives to the rim. Juwan Howard was hit with a technical foul for arguing with an official. Essegian the ensuing free throws to cap an 11-2 spurt that put Michigan in a 54-42 hole with 10:27 to play.

More:Michigan-Wisconsin on Valentine's Day, and each would love a win to help resume

Michigan didn’t fold and clawed back into the game. Bufkin knocked down a step-back 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper that kicked off a slow-burning 12-1 run over a six-minute stretch. By the time freshman center Tarris Reed Jr., freshman guard Dug McDaniel and Dickinson added a string of free throws, the Wolverines pulled within 55-54 with 4:10 remaining.

But Michigan couldn’t get any closer as it squandered its opportunities and missed crucial free throws down the stretch. After Essegian knocked down two free throws to make it a three-point game, Dickinson split two free throws to make it 57-55 with 1:59 to go.

Then after Dickinson blocked a shot on the other end and forced a shot clock violation, he dished a pass inside to Tschetter, who drew a foul and had a chance to tie it. But Tschetter missed both free throws.

Essegian added two more free throws to make it 59-55 with 44 seconds left. Freshman wing Jett Howard scored inside to make it a two-point game with 24 seconds left, but Wisconsin made enough free throws from there to salt it away.

Tschetter made his first career start in place of junior forward Terrance Williams II, who was out with a bruised knee, and finished with four points and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

It didn’t take long for either team to find its shooting touch during a back-and-forth start. Wisconsin made five of its first eight shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. Michigan made six of its first nine field-goal attempts with all five starters scoring, highlighted by a corner 3-pointer and a baseline drive for a dunk by Bufkin, to grab a 13-12 lead five minutes into the game.

While the scoring and tempo slowed after the early shootout, the teams continued to trade buckets and the lead. After Wisconsin went up two, Reed scored down low to even it up. After Wisconsin regained the lead again, Howard canned a 3-pointer for a 20-19 edge with 8:38 left in the first half.

But Michigan’s offense eventually went cold when it went to the bench. The Wolverines missed six straight shots, with some forced attempts, and went over four minutes with scoring. The Badgers took advantage and used an 8-0 burst to pull ahead. Essegian got loose for a dunk and got free for a 3-pointer. Another deep ball from Klesmit capped the spurt to make it 27-20 and forced a Michigan timeout at the 5:29 mark.

After McDaniel snapped the run with a mid-range jumper, the Badgers went cold, and the Wolverines used a strong finish to erase the deficit. Following a spin and finish in the lane by Tschetter, Dickinson drained a 3-pointer and hit a hook shot. By the time Bufkin splashed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, Michigan made its final five shots of the half and took a 32-31 lead into the break.

Before the game, there was a moment of silence to recognize the victims of Monday night’s campus shooting at Michigan State.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins