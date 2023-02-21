New Michigan offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson will miss spring

Michigan offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, a transfer from Arizona State, is noticeably absent from the spring football roster released Tuesday while he completes his degree work.

Henderson is in Ann Arbor and taking classes virtually at Arizona State to graduate, so he won’t be practicing with the Wolverines. Final exams at ASU are May 1-6, so Henderson will practice with the team in preseason camp, according to David Ablauf, Michigan's associate athletic director for public and media relations.

A captain last fall for the Sun Devils, Henderson transferred to Michigan last December and will be on the roster this fall as a graduate transfer. Henderson is projected to compete for the left tackle job at Michigan, as Ryan Hayes is preparing for the NFL Draft.

Also notable on the roster is that Amorion Walker, who will be a sophomore this fall, is listed as a receiver/defensive back. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Walker played receiver in five games and defensive back in one last season. Also, Alessandro Lorenzetti, who arrived at Michigan last season as an offensive lineman, is listed as a defensive lineman.

Transfers to Michigan — linebacker Ernest Hausmann, offensive linemen Drake Nugent and Myles Hinton, tight end A.J. Barner, quarterback Jack Tuttle and edge Josaiah Stewart are all on the roster.

The Wolverines opened spring practice on Monday, and among the 15 practices will be the spring game on April 1 at Michigan Stadium.

Henderson missed the final six games because of a tendon injury in his left ring finger that required surgery. He had the NFL as a goal after last season, but his next move was Michigan. Michigan has won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards as the nation’s top offensive line.

“In my mind, Michigan is O-Line U,” Henderson told The Detroit News in December. “I really love what they do with their offense and what (offensive coordinator) Sherrone (Moore) does there. So I knew that if I had the opportunity to talk to these guys once I entered the portal, I was gonna reach out.

“I reached out before I even give them the chance to, and I'm glad I did because once they were seemingly all in on me, I'm like, ‘Hey, I know what you guys are about, I love the culture here, I love what you guys do you and I would love to be part of it.’”

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Henderson started 13 games in 2021 at left guard, but he’s played tackle, as well. He started 29 games over three seasons.