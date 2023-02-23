Michigan uses late surge to pull away for 58-45 win over Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. – One step forward, one step back. Two steps forward, two steps back.

It’s been a dangerous dance for a Michigan basketball team that has stumbled every time it starts to gain traction and a troubling trend the Wolverines looked like they were on their way to continuing after a brutal start on Thursday night.

Instead, Michigan gained ground in the bubble pecking order by weathering an early storm and using a late surge to pull away for a 58-45 win over Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

More:BOX SCORE: Michigan 58, Rutgers 45

Freshman guard Dug McDaniel had 16 points, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored 14 and junior center Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten), which closed the game on an 18-7 run over the final 8:39 and has won five of seven to move into a tie for third place in the conference standings.

Cam Spencer scored 11 and Clifford Omoruyi had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Rutgers (17-11, 9-8), which shot 5-for-16 at the free-throw line and had 13 turnovers that led to 17 Michigan points.

After wiping out an early 10-point deficit and taking a three-point lead into halftime, Michigan kept pushing after the break and widened the margin.

Grad transfer wing Joey Baker made Rutgers pay for a second-chance opportunity with a 3-pointer. Freshman guard Dug McDaniel followed a turnover by the Scarlet Knights with a deep jumper. A blocked shot by sophomore forward Will Tschetter led to a 3-pointer from Dickinson and a 36-28 lead with 14:59 left in the second half.

But the Wolverines were far from out of the woods. Rutgers turned to Omoruyi and he cut the deficit to three twice with a pair of finishes inside. Michigan managed to maintain a slim lead, with Dickinson countering with a basket in the paint and McDaniel scoring on a driving layup.

The Scarlet Knights made it a one-possession game once again, 40-38, on a three-point play by Paul Mulcahy. But once again, the Wolverines found a way to come up with an answer as McDaniel poked the ball away from Derek Simpson and drew a goaltending call on a fast-break layup to make it four-point game.

That sparked a game-sealing 17-4 spurt for Michigan. A steal by McDaniel led to a mid-range jumper for junior forward Terrance Williams II. McDaniel swiped another pass and drained a pull-up jumper. By the time Williams capped the run with two free throws, Michigan pulled ahead, 57-42, with 54 second left.

Both teams didn’t roll out their usual starting lineups. Caleb McConnell, last season’s Big Ten defensive player of the year, came off the bench for Rutgers after missing the last game with back injury. Michigan started Baker in place of freshman wing Jett Howard (ankle), while Tschetter made his third consecutive start.

Williams returned after missing the last two games with a knee contusion and finished with four points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Michigan got off to a dreadful start in the raucous environment, struggled to get much going offensively against Rutgers’ stingy defense and fell behind by double digits six minutes into the game.

The Wolverines missed 12 of their first 13 shots, with many coming from beyond the arc, and didn’t do much to prevent the Scarlet Knights from settling into an early groove. Rutgers opened 6-for-9 from the field, strung together nine unanswered points – highlighted by a fast-break dunk by Omoruyi and an open 3-pointer by McConnell in transition – and grabbed a 13-3 lead with 14:00 left in the first half.

Despite making just one shot over the first eight-plus minutes, Michigan responded with a quick 9-0 burst to make it a one-possession game. Dickinson snapped Rutgers’ run with a hook shot in the paint and followed that up with a dunk. Bufkin capped the spurt with a corner 3-pointer and driving layup to cut it to 13-12 at the 9:13 mark.

Mulcahy stuffed Michigan’s momentum with a 3-pointer and the Scarlet Knights could only extend the lead to seven due to their struggles at the free-throw line. That allowed the Wolverines hang around before they pushed back, turned defense into offense and closed the half on a 14-4 run fueled by Bufkin and Dickinson.

Bufkin stripped Mulcahy near midcourt, drew a foul on a fast break and made two free throws. After Baker blocked a shot on defense, Bufkin canned a 3-pointer late in the shot clock. A steal by McDaniel led to a bucket inside by Dickinson that gave Michigan its first lead, 22-21, at the 2:37 mark. Then after Baker drew a charge on defense, he drained a corner 3-pointer as the Wolverines took a 26-23 lead into the break.

