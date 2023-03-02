Michigan rallies in regulation, stumbles late in 91-87 double OT loss to Illinois

Champaign, Ill. — Of all the Big Ten teams, there’s one hurdle Michigan coach Juwan Howard hasn’t been able to clear: Illinois.

That familiar obstacle proved to be a roadblock in the Wolverines’ postseason path on Thursday.

After rallying from a seven-point deficit late in regulation and squandering a seven-point lead in overtime, Michigan saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a 91-87 double overtime loss to Illinois at State Farm Center.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson had 31 points and 16 rebounds and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored 23 for Michigan (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten), which fell to 0-6 against Illinois during Howard’s tenure and into a crowded tie for second place in the conference standings.

Freshman wing Jett Howard, who missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, added 15 points and made the tying 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in regulation before fouling out in the second overtime in his return to the lineup.

After rallying from a seven-point deficit in the final 2:35 of regulation to force overtime, Michigan struck first as Howard started the extra session with a 3-pointer to grab a 73-70 lead.

The Wolverines then turned to Dickinson to widen the margin. The big man scored three straight baskets in the paint to make it a five-point lead. Howard added two free throws to extend the lead to 81-74 with 1:49 remaining.

But Michigan’s lead disappeared as Illinois rattled off seven straight points to force a second overtime. Terrance Shannon Jr. fueled the run with a three-point play, but he couldn’t convert another three-point play that would have given Illinois the lead and broke the 81-all tie with 24 seconds left.

On Michigan’s final possession of overtime, grad transfer wing Joey Baker missed a 3-pointer and Illinois grabbed the rebound but couldn’t get off a shot before time expired.

Once the second overtime started, Illinois wasted little time taking control. Matthew Mayer scored on back-to-back possessions with a 3-pointer and layup to give the Fighting Illini an 86-81 lead at the 3:43 mark.

Dickinson pulled Michigan within three twice, the second on a layup that cut the deficit to 88-85. The Wolverines had three chances to tie it, but they couldn’t find the equalizer with a turnover and missed 3-pointer. The third time, Dickinson was fouled on a hook shot but he missed the free throw and couldn’t convert the three-point play, making it 88-87 with 41 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Michigan got the initial stop as Shannon missed a 3-pointer. But the Wolverines couldn’t grab the rebound as Shannon chased down his own miss, was fouled and made two free throws to make it 90-87 with 10.1 seconds to go.

Just like the first overtime, Michigan came up empty on its final possession as Baker missed the mark on a 3-point shot. From there, Shannon made a free throw with 2.5 seconds left to seal it.

Mayer scored 24, Shannon 21, Ty Rodgers 14 and RJ Melendez 12 for Illinois (20-10, 11-8), which took advantage of transition opportunities and attacked the basket all game long. The Fighting Illini scored 46 points in the paint and finished 26-for-34 on free throws.

Following a tough finish to the first half, Michigan brushed it off and bounced back. Two free throws from freshman guard Dug McDaniel and a corner 3-pointer from Howard put the Wolverines up, 37-36, less than three minutes after halftime.

But the lead didn’t last long. The Fighting Illini swung back with a 14-4 run where they relentlessly attacked the rim and got to the free-throw line. Melendez threw down a baseline dunk while being fouled by Dickinson for a three-point play that gave Illinois a 41-37 lead at the 16:40 mark.

Michigan tied it at 41 on a baseline drive and finish from Bufkin. But Illinois quickly created separation with a string of nine straight points to make it 50-41 with 13:24 to play.

During one sequence in Illinois’ run, Shannon drew a shooting foul on a fast break, made the first free throw and missed the second. Illinois grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a 3-point shot but got the ball back after Dickinson turned it back over. That led to a possession that ended with Coleman Hawkins throwing down an uncontested dunk.

The Wolverines eventually roared back. They strung together stops, took advantage of a pair of turnovers, and rattled off a 12-2 flurry that was fueled by Bufkin. After Bufkin made a pair of free throws, he drained a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game. Then after forcing another turnover, Bufkin followed that up with another deep ball to put Michigan up, 57-56, with 7:47 remaining.

But once again, Michigan couldn’t stay in front. After Dickinson missed two free throws that would’ve extended the lead, Mayer ended the spurt with a driving layup and made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot. That sparked a 12-4 surge for Illinois that Melendez capped with a corner 3-pointer to make it 68-61 at the 3:25 mark.

From there, Michigan mustered one final push and used a 7-0 run to extend the game. Bufkin scored at the rim and Dickinson followed with a hook shot to cut the deficit to 70-67. Then after forcing a turnover on defense, Howard splashed a 3-pointer to tie it at 70 with 47 seconds left.

Following a blocked shot at the rim by Dickinson, Michigan got the ball and called timeout with 15.4 seconds left with a chance to win it. But Dickinson’s hook shot on the final possession was off the mark.

