Michigan's Chris Partridge gets huge raise with promotion to LB coach

Michigan linebacker coach Chris Partridge, originally hired as an analyst, saw a bump in his title and then his salary.

Partridge will make $500,000 this season, according to a memorandum of understanding signed Feb. 7 and obtained Thursday by The Detroit News through an open-records request. Partridge initially was hired as an analyst, per the MOU, and would have made $150,000. He was named linebacker coach on Feb. 17 after Michigan announced the program and linebacker coach George Helow mutually parted ways after two seasons.

Partridge had spent five seasons on Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan before leaving for a co-defensive coordinator position at Ole Miss in 2020. He spent three seasons there until January.

The MOU is for one season, expiring Jan. 31, 2024. If Partridge leaves Michigan before the last game of the 2023 season, including the postseason, he will owe the school his entire base salary as a buyout.