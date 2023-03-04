Michigan women's gymnastics relishes showdown with No. 1 Oklahoma

Ann Arbor — Michigan gymnastics coach Bev Plocki has built the Wolverines into an elite program over her three-plus decades, reaching a high mark with the 2021 national championship, in large part because of her philosophy that to be the best, you must compete against the best.

That’s been her mantra all these years, and it has paid off, as she’s led the program to 26 Big Ten titles — the most by any coach in any sport in the Big Ten — along with 26 NCAA championship appearances and 10 NCAA Super Six births.

Plocki has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year 11 times and won National Coach of the Year twice. She has led the Wolverines to 25 top-10 finishes.

To be the best, you must compete against the best, as she says, and on Monday, Michigan will face No. 1 Oklahoma, the reigning national champion, in the Wolverines’ final home meet of the season Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Crisler Center. Michigan was No. 1 last year when the No. 2 Sooners pulled the upset in Norman, Okla.

“If people want to see gymnastics, you need to come out to this gymnastics meet,” said Plocki, who became head coach in 1990. “These are two amazing teams, and it's going to be a really incredible competition.”

Last year, when Auburn came to Ann Arbor, Crisler was sold out, and while it may be tough to replicate that on a Monday early evening, the Wolverines are hopeful that a meet of this magnitude will draw fan interest. It will also be senior night for this veteran Michigan team.

“It is Oklahoma, and they are the best team in the country right now, so it just gives us a good opportunity to see how we compete under pressure,” senior Sierra Brooks, one of Michigan’s four captains, said. “We really want to have a really good showing and do what we did (in the most recent meet against Nebraska). I think we can easily do that again. So, I think it's a good opportunity for us.”

Michigan’s only conference blemish this season was a loss at Michigan State. The two teams shared the regular-season Big Ten championship, for which the Spartans will be the No. 1 seed and Michigan No. 2. But gymnastics is not so much about win-loss records as it is all about a team’s National Qualifying Score (NQS). It is calculated by taking the six highest scores, with no more than three being from home events, then the highest is dropped and the next five are averaged.

The Wolverines finish the regular season at Georgia on Friday, but first things first, and that’s facing the top-ranked Sooners.

“There is not necessarily a revenge factor because of Oklahoma,” Brooks said. “I think it's more just last season, we were definitely in a position where we could have won nationals and we had an off meet. So revenge? At least on our end, not necessarily out to get Oklahoma. We just want to be able to do our best gymnastics, because we know when that happens, we are very hard to beat.”

Plocki said she has loved all her teams, but this group, senior and super-senior heavy, has been special to her. Most of this group went through the COVID season and emerged as national champions. The Wolverines are led by captains Gabby Wilson, Natalie Wojcik, Nicoletta Koulos and Brooks.

“It's just a really special group,” Plocki said. “And we have great leadership. They all love gymnastics so that makes practicing every day fun. We don't have bad attitudes. It's just it's been very pleasurable to coach this group of young women, and they're incredibly talented.”

When asked the strength of this team, Brooks said it’s not about a particular event and she didn’t single out a gymnast. That’s the thing. While they perform individually, it has been the Wolverines’ teamwork that has most impressed her.

“One thing we always talk about is how close our team is,” Brooks said. “Our team has a very good culture. The girls love each other, and we're all best friends. That's a huge advantage to being on this team, because the best way to perform is when everyone is rooting for every single person, and every single person feels valued and can step in when needed.

“I love that we have that culture in our team. It also allows us to focus on our gymnastics and not be distracted by external things like drama, and that really allows us to be focused on what we want to do and what the end goals are for our season. Along with that, I just think we have a lot of talented individuals, talented with their gymnastics, but also people who are always working to get better in the things they do outside of the gym, too. So, I think the strength is hard work, really ambitious individuals, and then also just people that truly love each other.”

Brooks said she and her teammates love Plocki’s approach to scheduling the best teams in the country outside of Big Ten competition. The Southeastern Conference teams, for instance, have a strong following and get a great deal of exposure. Not only is it about facing the best competition for the Wolverines, but also getting attention nationally.

“Early in my career, I had to bust my butt to get Georgia to come to Ann Arbor and Utah to come, so I have worked very hard to develop home-and-away relationships with some of the best teams in the country,” Plocki said. “That’s the level that we challenge ourselves at. If we only met Big Ten teams, and we were only feeling so good about ourselves that we're the best in the Big Ten but can't qualify for a national championship, that's not where I want to be. I want to be on the podium at Nationals.”

Which is why a meet like this one against top-ranked Oklahoma on Monday is important to Plocki and Michigan on so many levels.

“Getting us in front of other teams that are outside of our conference helps our team grow, helps us compete better, and rise to that level of competition and just get more eyes on that,” Brooks said. “That's a phenomenal thing that Bev did, because I also know that we absolutely love being able to travel and see different schools because we learn from them, and we learn from every meet. Obviously, we learn from people within our conference too, but seeing how things are right in different conferences, that can be incredibly helpful too.”

After all, to be the best, you have to compete against the best.