MSU secures double-bye, UM big dance chances take hit ahead of Big Ten tourney

The regular season has just about come to an end in the Big Ten and that means the logjam in the standings is finally being sorted out heading into this week’s conference tournament in Chicago that tips off on Wednesday at the United Center.

Entering Sunday’s slate of six games there was plenty up in the air, but the path for Michigan State and Michigan is just about set after the Spartans closed the season with a win Saturday over Ohio State while Michigan fell in overtime Sunday at Indiana.

Things broke about as well as they could for the Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten), who clinched a double-bye and will not play until Friday thanks to Penn State rallying to beat Maryland, Purdue holding off Illinois and Nebraska pulling the upset.

It means Michigan State will be no worse than the 4-seed, though it could move up to the 3-seed if Rutgers defeats Northwestern on Sunday night. A spot in the 4-seed game means the Spartans would play around 2:30 p.m. on Friday against the winner of the Thursday game between the 5-seed and Wednesday’s winner from the 12-13 game.

A spot as the 3-seed means Michigan State would play at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between the 6-seed and the winner of Wednesday’s 11-14 game.

Michigan (17-14, 11-9) missed out on the double-bye with Sunday’s loss and a shot at a quality win to improve its NCAA Tournament resume. The Wolverines will play on Thursday, though exactly when and against which team is up in the air.

If Northwestern beats Rutgers on Sunday night, Michigan will be the 8-seed and take on No. 9 Rutgers at noon on Thursday. If Rutgers beats Northwestern, Michigan becomes the 5-seed and will play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against Wednesday’s winner of the 12-13 game.

The tournament will give Michigan State the chance to improve on its NCAA Tournament seeding. Currently, the Spartans are projected in many brackets to be a 7-seed, though a successful week could bump that up a spot or two. Michigan is firmly on the bubble after failing to get a quality win in the final week of the regular season and will likely need at least a couple of victories in Chicago to make the NCAA field.