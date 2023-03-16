UM women not taking for granted 'unbelievable matchup' against UNLV

Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico doesn’t take anything for granted. That goes for making the NCAA Tournament and certainly for the Wolverines’ first-round opponent, UNLV.

The 18th-ranked Wolverines (22-9), a sixth seed, will face 11-seed UNLV (31-2) ranked No. 21 on Friday at 3 p.m. (ESPNU) at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Host LSU, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 14 Hawaii in the second game that tips off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The winners advance to a second-round game on Sunday.

This is Michigan’s fifth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance – there was no postseason tournament in 2019-2020, and reached the Elite 8 last season, a program best, while the Runnin’ Rebels, winners of the Mountain West conference tournament, have won 22 straight entering this game.

“They're an incredible team,” Barnes Arico told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. “Any team that can win over 30 basketball games in a season is special. It doesn't matter what conference you are in, if you can go undefeated in your conference and then go to the conference tournament and win the conference tournament, holy cow, that's pretty special.

“They are a great team, a team that I think everyone around the country knows is really good. I think if you watch them, they have a dynamic post player in Desi-Rae Young. She reminds me a little bit of Naz Hillmon who was our All-American. She's strong, she's physical, she rebounds, she scores, she defends. She can do everything for them. They're a terrific team, and I don't think there's any doubt that they're going to be great (Friday), as well.”

Michigan is led by Leigha Brown, who this week earned AP All-America honorable mention and is one of three players nationally to average at least 18 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. Brown, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, leads the team averaging 18 points, and averages 5.2 rebounds a game and had 165 assists and 10 blocks this season.

Laila Phelia, back from a lower leg injury suffered in late January, averages 16.9 points, while Emily Kiser, enters the tournament averaging 16.2 points, a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game and 26 blocks. Kiser also was voted first-team All-Big Ten.

Having Phelia back is key for the Wolverines as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

“Right now, I feel better, had some time to recover,” Phelia said. “But the biggest thing for me is that I definitely feel like everyone had to step up in different places and work on what they needed to work on. But the biggest thing is just being able to have that faith in your team that everyone was able to take on the roles that they had to take on, and I feel like that did nothing but prepare us for this NCAA Tournament and getting everyone that experience.”

Kiser is the first Michigan player to play in four straight NCAA Tournaments. Michigan has made the Sweet 16 the last two tournaments and the Elite 8 last year.

“Coach actually mentioned it the other day in practice, and it took me back and I hadn't thought about it,” Kiser said. “It's kind of become a norm for our program to make this tournament. Obviously, we missed out sophomore year because of COVID, so I actually would have gone five times. It's crazy. You think about you grow up, like the NCAAs is the dream. You fill out those brackets as you're growing up, and it was a cool moment to reflect on my career here.”

UNLV has three players averaging double-digit scoring led by Young’s 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Essence Booker averages 13.2 points and has 132 assists, and Nneka Obiazor is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

“it's actually a great matchup,” Barnes Arico said. “And when I think about them, I feel like they're similar to us in terms of they have really a dynamic guard and a tremendous post player, but then a real complement of players surrounding them and some great depth.

“I think it's going to be an unbelievable matchup. They change their defenses, they're going to pressure us. They're going to try to throw a zone at us, throw a man at us, and they run a ton of things offensively. They really try to pick on your match-ups. They really execute their stuff. They're incredibly well-coached.”

