Michigan women top 11th-seeded UNLV, move on in NCAA Tournament
Michigan, on the strength of three players scoring in double figures and dominating rebounding, has advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round.
The No. 6-seed Wolverines (23-9) led by as many as 17 points, as they defeated No. 11 seed UNLV, 71-59, at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday. They will face the winner of host and No. 3 seed LSU and No. 14 Hawaii on Sunday.
UNLV (31-3) entered the tournament on a 22-game win streak and ranked No. 21 nationally.
The 18th-ranked Wolverines, playing in their fifth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, are looking to better their program-best Elite 8 appearance last season. They reached the Sweet 16 the year before.
Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser led the Wolverines with 18 points apiece. Nolan was 4-of-6 on three-pointers, and Kiser added 10 rebounds. Leigha Brown had 17 points and seven assists. Laila Phelia had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Michigan outrebounded UNLV, 41-31.
The Rebels pulled within three points early in the second half, but the Wolverines went on a tear, building their biggest lead of the game, 48-31, using a 12-0 run over nearly four minutes and going 5-of-7 from the field. Phelia closed out the third just as she did the first quarter, with a layup, and Michigan entered the fourth quarter with a 54-43 lead.
UNLV never drew closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Michigan led by as many as 13 points in the first half and led, 28-20, at halftime. Nolan and Brown each had seven points and Kiser six.
The Wolverines built a 17-9 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 12-2 run, and opened the second with five unanswered points. With 6:08 left in the first half, Michigan had its biggest lead, 25-12, but UNLV cut into that lead in the next two minutes, pulling within 25-18.
Both teams struggled offensively late in the half. Michigan went cold, making only one field goal — Kiser’s layup off a turnover with 1:29 left — in its final 10 attempts, but the Rebels went scoreless the final 2:20.