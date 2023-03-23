Wounded MSU shooting survivor shares story for first time at Capitol rally
Michigan renames softball stadium, honors retired coach Carol Hutchins

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Retired Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins left a legacy coaching the Wolverines for 38 seasons, earning a national title along the way to becoming the winningest coach in NCAA softball history, and now the stadium has been renamed in her honor.

Michigan announced Thursday that the softball stadium will be referred to as Alumni Field at Carol Hutchins Stadium.

"I cannot think of a better way to recognize Carol Hutchins' contributions to the University of Michigan community, to the game of softball and to women's athletics than to rename the venue that she put on the map," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "I appreciate the work of our University Naming Committee and the unwavering support from the Board of Regents and cannot wait for Hutch to watch her first game at a stadium named in her honor."

UM softball coach Carol Hutchins, a 2021 Michiganian of the Year, during a softball game against the University of Detroit Mercy at Alumni Field on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 14, 2021.

Hutchins, who retired after last season, had a career winning percentage of .755 (1,707-555-5). In 2005, the Wolverines went 65-7 including the national championship. Her teams won 22 Big Ten Conference championships, 10 Big Ten Tournament crowns, 29 NCAA Tournament appearances and 12 Women's College World Series appearances.

She was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

