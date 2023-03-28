Flag from Michigan's win over Ohio State on display at Towsley Museum

Ann Arbor — Michigan had not won at Ohio State in 22 years, and after finally breaking that streak, the players planted a Block M flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium.

Now, that flag is firmly planted in Michigan football’s Towsley Museum, currently closed to the public and undergoing a major facelift. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had said he wanted that flag commemorating the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory last November in the museum, and reporters first caught a glimpse of it on Tuesday.

The flag is on a display that says, “The Game.”

“Love it. I love seeing that,” Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said. “Think about that game every day. Think about every moment. When you walk in the building, you see it as soon as you walk in. Obviously, you see all the things about the rivalry and what it is, but you think about that every day. It’s constantly on my mind. It’s constantly on the players’ minds. And we’re always preparing for it.”

Ohio State had won 14 of 15 meetings, including eight straight before Michigan won in 2022 and then, in 2023, won for the first time at Ohio Stadium since 2000.

After the victory, the players ran onto the field and planted the flag in the field. Senior captain Mike Sainristil said after the game this fulfilled a goal.

“I was thinking about that since January," Sainristil said after the game. "Just coming down here, having an opportunity to win this game at this stadium, first time since 2000. Even last year, the only thing I was thinking about was fans rushing the field. This year I was thinking about planting the flag and just speaking it into existence. Being able to do that feels great."