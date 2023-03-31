Michigan hockey removes interim tag, officially names Brandon Naurato head coach

The interim tag has been removed.

Ahead of the University of Michigan’s appearance in the Frozen Four, the school’s hockey program on Friday officially named former interim Brandon Naurato as head coach.

The Wolverines didn’t skip a beat after the late-summer installation of Naurato, a former Michigan player and assistant who was named interim head coach in August. Michigan (31-10-1) claimed a second straight Big Ten tournament title and a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament while replacing the production of several elite NHL prospects.

While talking to the media earlier this week, Naurato, 38, said he’s learned a lot since taking over the job.

“I think my biggest challenge is that everything is new, and you’ve gotta figure a lot of things out and problem solve on the fly,” he said. “I think it’s important to surround yourself with the right people that have more institutional knowledge, or ask for help.”

Naurato took over the head gig from former head coach Mel Pearson, who was dismissed following a report from Washington, D.C.-based law firm WilmerHale which concluded Pearson and the program had “cultural issues” that “require attention.”

Michigan will square off with Quinnipiac (32-4-3) on Thursday (8:30 p.m., ESPN2) at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. Michigan advanced to the Frozen Four last season by defeating Quinnipiac in the regional final, 7-4.

Naurato, a Livonia native, joined Michigan’s staff as an assistant last year. He previously spent three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a player development consultant and eight years with USA Hockey in the same role. During his playing career at Michigan (2005-2009), he made the NCAA Tournament in every season and reached the Frozen Four as a player in 2008.

The Detroit News reported in September that Naurato earned an annualized salary of $300,000, paid in equal monthly amounts of $25,000, during his stint as interim head coach.

Should Michigan defeat Quinnipiac and advance to Saturday night's NCAA championship game, the Wolverines would play the winner of Minnesota and Boston University (4 p.m. Thursday).

