Michigan hockey's national title quest iced by Quinnipiac at Frozen Four

Tampa, Fla. — Down on the Florida coast, the sun has stopped shining on Michigan hockey.

And while there was much the Wolverines could have done to avoid elimination at the Frozen Four on Thursday night, a trio of fluky goals from Quinnipiac was ultimately a death sentence for a team that knew it would be scratching and clawing for every goal against the nation's top defensive team.

The Bobcats banked two goals in off Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo from behind the goal line and scored the dagger on a harmless-looking floater to the net with seven minutes left in the game to reach the national title game with a 5-2 win.

BOX SCORE: Quinnipiac 5, Michigan 2

Hobey Baker Award finalist Adam Fantilli and freshman defenseman Seamus Casey scored for the Wolverines (26-12-3). Michigan was sent home in the NCAA semifinal for a second straight year, making it eight Frozen Four appearances since its last national championship in 1998.

Bobcats center Jacob Quillan had two goals and an assist and Sam Lipkin had one and one for Quinnipiac (33-4-3).

Michigan weathered an early penalty kill but gave up the lead just 5:18 in. After Portillo made a handful of saves, Quinnipiac kept the pressure on until Quillan was able to find a goal by banking in a shot off the back of Portillo.

The momentum didn’t stay on that side of the ice long. Casey tied the game at 1 when he pulled off a big-time deke to beat Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets.

The Wolverines’ defensive coverage did not do Portillo any favors. Quillan scored his second of the night to make it 2-1 with 8:39 left in the first period after being sprung on a breakaway. Less than a minute later, Portillo was forced to make a spread-eagle save after the Wolverines defense allowed a 2-on-0 rush. The Bobcats had another breakaway at 7:39 in the second, but it was stopped by Portillo.

Michigan was 0-for-3 on the power play.

Fantilli scored the 30th goal of his freshman campaign to tie the game at 2. Luke Hughes beat a forward one-or-one at the blue line before sliding the puck over to Fantilli, who blasted a one-timer over the shoulder of Perets at 10:15. Hughes, according to the ESPN2 broadcast, was dealing with an undisclosed illness and vomited midgame before delivering the assist to Hughes.

"I think we just really stuck with the (offensive)-zone system that (head coach Brandon Naurato) was trying to put into place," Fantilli told ESPN during the second intermission. "I got into high ice, (Hughes) walked the line perfectly, that's what he does, and I just tried to find a soft area. He hit me there and it ended up going in."

Before the second period was over, it felt as though Michigan had an equal or greater grip on the game for the first time.

"In our locker room, I think that's been a tendency with us," Fantilli said. "Sometimes, you don't have the best first period you want, but I think coming out of our locker room and having the energy that we have with the guys that we have in there, we're able to come out, get the momentum back, and start taking it to them."

Just 1:24 into the third period, Quinnipiac burst Michigan's bubble. After taking a low-percentage shot during a rush, Sam Lipton corralled the puck below the goal line and banked in a goal off Portillo for the second time in the game.

Quinnipiac will face Minnesota in Saturday's national championship game at 8 p.m.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi