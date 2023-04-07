Former Michigan softball pitcher, Canton native Kelly Holmes dies from cancer

Kelly Holmes, the Canton native who was the 1997 Big Ten (softball) Pitcher of the Year while a student at Michigan, where she graduated from the business school, died on Wednesday from cancer.

Holmes, 47, graduated from Canton High where she was 1993 valedictorian. She played basketball and softball and set the national high school seven-inning record strikeout record with 24. Holmes was inducted into the Canton High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

While at Michigan, Holmes was second-team All-American, three-time Academic All-Big Ten, and was named co-recipient of Michigan Female Athlete of the Year following the 1996-1997 season. After graduating in 1997 from Michigan's School of Business, she worked at Plante Moran while earning her CPA in auditing. She worked 21 years at DTE in Regulatory Affairs as a financial analyst.

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, who retired after last season, her 38th as Wolverines’ head coach, said recently she often visited Holmes, who had been diagnosed three years ago. Holmes spoke to the softball team in 2021.

“Kelly was a fighter,” Hutchins said. “Kelly fought.”

Current Michigan softball coach Bonnie Tholl posted on social media Thursday referencing Holmes as “Homey”.

“Literally put her team on her shoulders and carried (Michigan) softball to a BT Tourney title and the WCWS in 1997,” Tholl wrote. “The meaning of the name Kelly is ‘warrior, keen, intelligent’. Homey was that dependable teammate, loyal friend to so many. #HailHomey."

Visitation is Monday, 2-8 p.m. at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West in Plymouth and Tuesday 11 a.m.-noon with the funeral to follow at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to ChadTough, Defeat DIPG Foundation, 201 West Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176 or Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154.

