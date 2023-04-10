Michigan women's basketball guard Leigha Brown selected by Atlanta in WNBA Draft

The Ann Arbor-to-Atlanta WNBA pipeline strengthened during Monday’s draft as the Dream selected Michigan guard Leigha Brown with the 15th overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

Brown will join Naz Hillmon, the Michigan standout who also was selected 15th overall last year by the Dream, in Atlanta. Brown and Hillmon are the highest draft picks in program history.

This past season, fifth-year senior Brown, a 6-foot-1 guard, led the team in scoring averaging 17.5 points and she also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists. She was All-Big Ten first team. During her three seasons with the Wolverines, she averaged 16.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Brown transferred to Michigan from Nebraska. After the Wolverines’ second-round NCAA Tournament loss to eventual national champion LSU last month, Brown reflected on her Michigan career.

“These are three years that I'll never forget,” Brown said. “So far the greatest three years of my life, whether that's the relationship I've built with these girls on the team, whether that's people who have already graduated or people who are still here. Wouldn't trade it for the world. We literally put in blood, sweat, and tears together. I wouldn't change a thing. And yeah, I wouldn't trade it for the world.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @angelique