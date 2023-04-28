Michigan gets commitment from Louisville kicker James Turner

The Detroit News

Kicker James Turner, a Saline native who played at Louisville, has committed to Michigan.

Turner announced the move Friday on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“Thankful for my time at Louisville the last four years,” Turner wrote in his post. “Excited for this opportunity at the University of Michigan.”

Michigan needs to fill the void left by Jake Moody, the 2021 Lou Groza winner as the nation’s top kicker — he was a finalist last season — and Turner looks to be a strong candidate. Tommy Doman can handle all the kicking jobs for the Wolverines but likely will be the punter.