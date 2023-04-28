Michigan's Luke Schoonmaker, DJ Turner drafted two picks apart in Round 2

It took a couple of hours, but things got busy for former Michigan Wolverines late in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

A day after defensive tackle Mazi Smith went in the first round, two Wolverines went in the span of three picks with tight end Luke Schoonmaker being selected No. 58 overall by the Dallas Cowboys and defensive back DJ Turner going No. 60 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Schoonmaker caught 35 passes for 418 yards with three touchdowns last season and was third-team All-Big Ten. Late in the season, he dealt with shoulder issues. At the NFL Combine, he said he wanted teams to know what a hard worker is.

“Looking to better myself all the time,” Schoonmaker said. “Just really give my best and do what's asked me, whenever it is asked of me. I take great pride in that.”

Turner turned heads after recording the best 40-yard dash at the combine, which catapulted him in the first-round conversation. At the combine, Turner ran a combine-best 4.26 in the 40-yard dash, which made the 6-foot, 180-pounder more appealing to NFL teams. He was second-team All-Big Ten last season for the Wolverines and made 22 career starts and had three interceptions.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper said before the draft that Turner also was appealing to teams because of his versatility and tackling.

“He is aggressive,” Kiper said.

The only knock on Turner, Kiper said, is his arm length but Turner puts himself in good position and has that blazing speed.

Smith was the first Michigan player taken in the NFL Draft, selected No. 26 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round. Now, with Schoonmaker and Turner off the board, several Michigan players, including offensive linemen Olu Oluwatimi and Ryan Hayes, edge rusher Mike Morris, receiver Ronnie Bell, cornerback Gemon Green, kicker Jake Moody and punter Brad Robbins, are waiting to hear their names called.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau