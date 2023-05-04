Michigan men's tennis look to use early home advantage to make deep NCAA Tourney run

The goal of the Michigan men’s tennis team, the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, hasn’t wavered, and the players talk about it constantly before the season, during the fall season that kicks off in October and in January when the scoring matches begin.

“Our goal is to be national champions,” coach Adam Steinberg, in his ninth season as head coach, said this week. “That’s what we work for on a daily basis. We talk about it in August, it’s brought up in October, it’s brought up in January. That’s what we practice for, that’s what we compete for here.

“Everybody on the team knows that’s what we want to do, and that hasn’t changed. We feel like we have the team to compete for that and that’s what we’re striving for.”

The pursuit of that goal begins this weekend. For the second straight year, Michigan (24-4) is hosting NCAA first- and second-round matches beginning Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center. The Wolverines will face Toledo, the Mid-American Conference champs, Saturday at 1 p.m. after LSU and California play at 10 a.m. The winners will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. The Michigan women’s team also his hosting this weekend, marking the first time both programs have hosted, and admission is free to both events.

This is the seventh consecutive season the men’s program has advanced to the NCAA Tournament and the fourth time the Wolverines have hosted.

Michigan is led by senior Ondrej Styler, Big Ten Athlete of the Year in tennis and a four-time All-Big Ten First Team selection. He also has earned a berth in the NCAA singles championship. Styler enters the NCAA Tournament on a 13-match win streak and currently is ranked No. 10 nationally and has reached a high of No. 6 this season. He is 25-4 season, including 19-1 in dual matches and was 6-0 in Big Ten play. Styler is 9-1 against ranked opponents.

“He’s been one of the best players in the country,” Steinberg said. “To us, his potential is limitless. He can do everything out there. I know how much he wants to end his senior season on a high note with the team.”

Andrew Fenty and Patrick Malone also earned bids to the NCAA singles tournament, and Gavin Young is an alternate.

Young and Fenty earned the Big Ten’s automatic berth to the NCAA Doubles Championship. The duo is ranked No. 7 nationally and is 22-6 on the season, including a 4-0 record against ranked opponents.

Steinberg said Fenty, a fifth-year senior, “reinvented” himself last summer.

“He’s had a great year,” Steinberg said. “He came back with a much better attitude and work ethic. His offseason helped him so much.”

Steinberg likes where his team is now, healthier than it has been at times during the season, and Michigan’s doubles performance also has improved the last few weeks.

“The losing got their attention, and they knew we’ve got to fix this,” Steinberg said. “They did a great job responding. There’s been a lot more attention to it, and it’s paid off.”

Michigan is glad its hosting but this isn’t an easy draw. Steinberg loves the fact classes at Michigan ended last month so the players don’t have that added weight and can focus on tennis.

“College tennis, I tell the guys, is so much deeper and so much better than it ever has been,” Steinberg said. “We’re really happy to host. We knew were going to get good teams in here, so it’s not surprise. People have asked me a lot, ‘Do you like your draw?’ I like being at home. That’s a big advantage for us, and we’re ready to go. There’s been times in the past there’s been tougher draws than this one, and some not as tough, but we’ve got to play who’s in front of us.

“I feel great about these guys. They’ve had a great year. So much to be proud of, but we have big goals and we’re excited, that’s for sure.”