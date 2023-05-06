Michigan women's tennis head to Sweet 16 with gritty win over Notre Dame

Ann Arbor — The fifth-ranked Michigan women’s tennis team played tight at the start of its NCAA Tournament second-round match against Notre Dame but pulled off a gritty win, its 13th straight, to advance to the Sweet 16.

Michigan defeated the Irish 4-1 on Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center and will host No. 12 Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Wolverines improved to 24-3.

“We played a little bit nervous today, a little tight trying to get to the Round of 16, and you’re at home and we felt some pressure,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said.

The Wolverines won the doubles point after the Court 1 team of Jaedan Brown and Andrea Cerdan came back from 2-5 to prevail 7-5. Lily Jones and Julia Fliegner had won 6-2 on Court 2.

“To get the doubles point was huge, because we were down,” Bernstein said. “But that’s what we’ve been all year. I feel like we find a way, I feel like we’re tough to get four points on, and we showed it again today. Just proud of this group to get through.”

Things got interesting in singles for the Wolverines after Brown’s straight-set 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 to build a 2-0 team lead. The Irish forced third sets on the top court, No. 3 and No. 6, and with Fliegner a game from winning on No. 3, officials moved the matches indoors because of the threat of rain.

“It was advantageous (for Michigan),” Berntstein said of moving indoors. “I don’t understand why we did. It didn’t even rain. I think that was a bad call. It clearly helped us. Kari (Miller on court No. 1) wanted to stay outside. It’s a tough situation for them. Julia is up 5-0. You have to be able to adapt, and I think we did a good job.”

Michigan had three courts – No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 – on the verge of clinching the match, but Gala Mesochoritou, a junior from Thessaloniki, Greece, got there first with a 7-6, 0-6, 6-1 victory. In the first-set tiebreaker, she trailed 3-6 before winning five straight to take it, 8-6.

“When I was down, I was like, ‘I have to win this’ because the scoreboard pressure is there and some of my teammates were down,” Mesochoritou said. “I did everything I could to come back. It was really big for me to win the first set.”

Mesochoritou said she put the second set behind her and, after shifting indoors, got aggressive in the third.

“The third set, I was just trying to play every point, trying to win every point,” she said. “I tried not to look at the scoreboard, because I get nervous sometimes, so I played every point like it was the last one.”

Miller and Cerdan each were at 5-2 and on the verge of pulling out their third-set victories when the match was clinched.

The Wolverines faced Virginia earlier this year and won 4-2 at the ITA National Indoor Championships. They like their depth and the ability to fight in tight matches.

“I hope next week we can loosen up. I think we will,” Bernstein said. “Today, we were a little nervous and we got through, and I think we’ll take some confidence from it.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis