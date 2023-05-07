Michigan football adds three-star WR Channing Goodwin to 2024 class

Michigan has added a verbal commitment from three-star receiver Channing Goodwin, a Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day teammate of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, who also has pledged to the Wolverines’ 2024 class.

The Wolverines now have 16 commitments, and the recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports Composite

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Goodwin announced his decision Sunday, picking Michigan over finalists that included Virginia, Virginia Tech and South Carolina. He is the second legacy commitment in this class. Goodwin is the son of former Wolverine offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin (1998-2001) and also the nephew of former Wolverine Harold Goodwin, now Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run-game coordinator. Offensive line 2024 commit Blake Frazier is the son of former Michigan offensive lineman Steve Frazier.

Goodwin is the first receiver to commit to Michigan in this class.

During his junior season, Goodwin connected with Davis for 962 yards on 68 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

