Michigan men's tennis routs Cal in straight sets, heads to Sweet 16

The No. 7-ranked Michigan men's tennis team won the doubles point and then earned three straight-set singles victories to reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Michigan (26-4) defeated Cal, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Varsity Tennis Center and will host No. 10 USC, a 4-1 winner over San Diego, on Friday at 4 p.m. The Michigan women’s team also advanced to the Sweet 16 and will host Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Patrick Maloney and Nino Ehrenschneider and Ondrej Styler and Jacob Bickersteth won their doubles courts and gave Michigan a 1-0 lead heading into singles. The Wolverines are now 21-0 this season when they win the doubles point.

Gavin Young gave the Wolverines their first singles point with a 6-3, 6-2 win on No. 5, and Bickersteth added a point with a 6-3, 6-2 win on No. 6. Styler, playing the top court, clinched the match with a 6-2m 6-1 victory.

Should Michigan win, it will advance to the Elite 8 for the second straight year. The final rounds of the men’s and women’s championship will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

