Michigan football boosts 2024 class, adds three-star LB Cole Sullivan

Michigan keeps building its 2024 class and on Friday night added a commitment from three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan out Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Sullivan chose Michigan over finalists, Notre Dame, Stanford, Wisconsin and Duke. During his junior season, Sullivan had 117 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble, and on offense he had 14 catches for 268 yards.

He is the 17th commitment to Michigan’s class now ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports Composite.