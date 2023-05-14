Michigan men's lacrosse stuns Cornell in first NCAA Tournament appearance

The 15th-ranked Michigan men’s lacrosse team, playing in its first NCAA Tournament, stunned sixth-ranked Cornell, as Peter Thompson’s sudden-death overtime goal lifted the Wolverines, 15-14, on Sunday.

Michigan (10-6), which won the Big Ten championship and earned an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, will face top-ranked Duke, a 12-11 first-round winner over Delaware, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Thompson, a graduate student, led Michigan with four goals, including the game-winner, and one assist, while junior Michael Boehm had three goals and one assist. Boehm has set a program single-season goal record (45) and has 99 career goals.