Michigan women's tennis NCAA Tourney run ends in Elite 8, falls to No. 4 Georgia

The Michigan women’s tennis team dug a hole early and that proved insurmountable as their NCAA Tournament run ended in the quarterfinals.

Michigan, ranked and seeded 5th, fell to No. 4 seed Georgia, ranked third nationally, 4-0, on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla. The Wolverines, who reached the Elite 8 for the second time in program history, finish the season 25-4.

The Wolverines had won 14-straight matches before falling to the Bulldogs.

Georgia took a 1-0 lead after winning two of the three doubles courts. Jaedan Brown and Andrea Cerdan gave Michigan a 6-4 victory on Court 1, but Merri Kelly and Kari Miller lost on Court 3, and Julia Fliegner and Lily Jones fell in a tiebreaker in the deciding match on Court 2.

The Bulldogs then won the first set on all the singles courts, and while the Wolverines surged on the top two courts, with Miller coming back to take the second set 7-5 after dropping the first 0-6, and Brown won the second set 6-1 after losing the first set 5-7.

Despite Michigan making second-set charges – Gala Mesochoritou was leading 5-4 in the second set when the match ended -- Georgia chipped away and won the match with straight-set wins on courts 3, 4 and 5.

Michigan’s seventh-ranked men's tennis team also has made the Elite 8 for the second straight year and will face No. 2 TCU on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. also at the USTA National Campus. Michigan was one of three schools, Texas and Georgia are the others, to have both its men's and women's teams advance to the quarterfinals.

